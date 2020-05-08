Carrington Durham Stuns In A Yellow Bikini For Her Take On Hannah Stocking’s Live Photo Fail Video

Carrington teamed up with gamer FaZe Blaze to create her funny video.

Carrington Durham rocked a bikini to create a video showing what can happen when someone doesn’t realize that they’re taking a Live Photo.

The 19-year-old model teamed up with her boyfriend, gamer Lucas Mosing, aka FaZe Blaze, for her take on an idea that YouTube star Hannah Stocking originally came up with. At the beginning of her video, Carrington was shown filming herself posing for a mirror selfie. She was wearing a two-piece in a sunny yellow shade. Her bikini top was a sporty style with a low scoop neck that exposed a tantalizing amount of her voluptuous cleavage.

The model’s matching bottoms had a high waist and high-cut leg openings that highlighted her trim midsection and shapely thighs. A round mirror hanging on the wall in the background of her bedroom provided a rear view of the bathing suit.

Carrington accessorized her swimsuit with a gold Chanel necklace and a pair of round dangle earrings. She was wearing her long mane down and styled in loose waves. Most of the length of her hair was an eye-catching blend of purple and pink, but a few inches of her dark blond roots were visible. For her beauty look, the model appeared to be rocking dark winged eyeliner and shimmery taupe eyeshadow. She also looked like she was sporting matte nude lipstick and bronze contour on her cheeks.

Carrington was shown playing with her hair as she held her phone up and tried to get her selfie pose just right. Her video then cut to a shot of her phone’s screen. It showed a text conversation between Carrington and Lucas that included a still photo of her bikini. Carrington asked her boyfriend to share his opinion of her swimsuit, and he responded with a moving Live Photo instead of a still shot. In the caption of her post, Carrington indicated that Lucas wasn’t supposed to know that he was taking a Live Photo in the staged video.

In Hannah’s original version of this comedic setup, the recipient of her bikini photo reacts with disgust after flashing a thumbs up. However, Lucas’ reaction to Carrington’s steamy snap was one of excitement and glee. He placed his hand over his mouth, looked up, and mouthed the words, “Thank you.”

Hannah revealed that she also approved of the happier ending in Carrington’s video.

“Hahaha love this,” Hannah wrote in the comments section of the model’s post.

As of this writing, Carrington’s 1.2 million Instagram followers have liked her take on the creative video idea over 107,000 times.

“Haha Live Photos be exposing everything,” read one response to her post.

“That was a good one,” another admirer wrote.

“He seems excited, probably thinking SHES MINE NO WAY,” remarked a third fan.