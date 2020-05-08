Blond Bombshell Antje Utgaard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Swimsuit

Antje Utgaard sent temperatures soaring on Friday, May 8, when she teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a snapshot of herself rocking a rather racy swimsuit that exposed her famous assets.

The American Playboy model was shown indoors as she held the camera in front of her body to snap the selfie. The photo captured her from the hips up, emphasizing her torso. Utgaard took her free hand to her head as she shot an intense gaze into the lenses.

She wore an all-black one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The suit boasted a plunging neckline that dipped to Utgaard’s stomach, putting her massive cleavage front and center. The fronts were wide apart, exposing even more skin. Its thick straps tied behind the neck. The swimsuit also had high-cut legs that sat near her waist, teasing a bit of her voluptuous hips.

Utgaard wore her golden blond hair in a middle part and styled down in large waves with a some loose curls at the front. In her caption, Utgaard told her fans that she has been wearing her hair shorter and in its natural color during the quarantine. She asked them whether she should keep it this way for the summer.

In under an hour, the photo racked up more than 20,200 likes and over 450 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to rave about her insane looks and to share their opinion regarding her caption.

“OMG any phone is on fire,” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart, a fire and an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

“Short hair looks great on you, barely noticed your body,” replied another fan, adding a winky emoji and a fire to indicate sarcasm.

“I think this looks great on you so I’d say keep it,” offered a third one, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look f*****g stunning either way. Don’t change,” added another, pairing the reply with several black hearts and a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

Utgaard is no stranger to showing off her curves and sex appeal on Instagram. She recently shared another sexy photo in which she sported a tight, red t-shirt with the Coke logo printed on it. She tied the front of the T-shirt just below her chest, exposing her stomach. Utgaard opted to not wear a bra underneath. She teamed the top with a pair of faded denim shorts, which sat above her bellybutton. Utgaard accessorized her look with sunglasses.