Sophie Dee Makes It Rain In Nearly See-Through Lingerie

Sophie Dee — the semi-retired adult film star turned actress and Instagram maven — continues to provide the sizzle with her latest offering on IG. In a photo posted to the platform on May 8, the Welsh bombshell left little to the imagination as she posed in nearly see-through lingerie while laying atop a pile of crisp, clean $100 bills.

The most recent photo represents a clear ramping up by Dee, who appeared scantily clad amid piles of Monopoly money just two days earlier. And just as she’s upgraded from funny money to legal tender, the heat factor of her striking visage in negligee has also been cranked up several notches. Her 7 million Instagram followers undoubtedly appreciate the increasingly steamy nature of her photo feed.

In this snapshot, Dee’s piercing blue eyes are firmly affixed to the camera’s lens, seemingly peering out at her admirers as they see the latest spread on their screens. As prominent as her seductive gaze is, though, the 36-year-old’s significant assets definitely steal the show. With one of her black straps resting just below her shoulder, the green lace and practically-transparent black material of her top struggle to contain the ample bosom beneath it.

Meanwhile, her midriff is fully exposed and the steep curve of her backside begins to take shape at the top of the frame. Dee completes the look and teases her admirers by clinching a folded Ben Franklin between her supple, slightly-pursed lips.

As per her usual, Sophie’s post blew up in short order, accruing over 30,000 likes and inspired hundreds of comments within an hour of hitting Instagram. And fans can’t help but show their love and approval for the visual stimulae.

One fan was inspired by Dee’s cash-covered body to recite Wu-Tang Clan lyrics in the comment thread, writing “Cash rules everything around me – GET YA MONEY – Dolla, dolla bill y’all,” alluding to the hip-hop super-group’s 1994 song “C.R.E.A.M.”

Elsewhere, the usual heart, fire and tongue emoji dominated the comment thread.

Sophie Dee has been extremely active in posting sizzling pictures to Instagram lately. As reported by The Inquisitr on May 7, her bare derriere was on full display in a black-and-white shot taken from the back. As ever, her curves enticed and excited tens of thousands or more of her fans. Clearly, she has come a long way on the platform, from the 131,000 followers she had at the time of a profile published by Wales Online in 2014 to wowing millions of followers with her pictures on an almost daily basis.