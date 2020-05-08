Anna Nystrom Smolders In Crop Top & Skimpy Bikini Bottoms In Oceanside Snap

Swedish model Anna Nystrom is known by her 8.6 million Instagram followers for her sizzling snapshots that show her flaunting her fabulous curves. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with a snap that featured her rocking a crop top and a pair of tiny bikini bottoms while standing on the beach.

Anna’s top was black and had long, puffy sleeves. The shirt had a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. It had a small bow tied at the top center of the neckline, adding some femininity to her beach day vibe. The top’s hemline went down her abdomen a bit, but still showed off a good deal of her tummy and lower abs. The bottoms were also black, and they had classic bikini style that sat low on her hips. Straps tied at her hips drew the eye to her curves.

The photo captured Anna with the beach behind her. The picture showed her body from the middle of her calves up as she stood with one hip cocked to the side. The pose put her toned legs on display. Turquoise and green water was visible behind her as waves lapped ashore. Anna held one hand near her forehead to block the sun while she held a pair of black sunglasses in her other hand. She looked stunning as she gave the camera a serious look.

Anna wore her long blond hair in loose curls over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a nude shade on her lips.

The update was a smash hit, raking up more than 45,000 likes and over 500 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

Anna kept the caption simple, leaving only a wave emoji.

Her followers were also quick to give the post a lot of love.

“Loving your beach look Anna you’re looking smoking hot,” one admirer commented.

“Im [sic] amazed by your beauty and by how good you look everytime [sic], everywhere, wearing anything,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I will say again, you have style and grace and are clearly from a different planet,” quipped a third fan.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Anna has a knack for looking in just about everything she puts on her body. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a pair of satin shorts in a flirty bedroom snap.