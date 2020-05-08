Vegan French Model Anais Zanotti Parades Major Skin In Skimpy Crop Top & Floral Tights

Anais Zanotti displayed some major skin in her latest Instagram update. The model took to social media to show off her incredible body and motivate her fans to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Anais dressed to impress in a tiny blue crop top that barely contained her assets. She exposed her ample cleavage in a navy crop top with a plunging neckline. The elasticated band of the top ended at her breastbone and also showed off her ripped abs and trim waist.

The model paired the top with floral leggings and looked stylish as she headed into the weekend. The yellow, pink, and maroon flowers made for a colorful display on her toned legs. The high-waist tights also covered her lower stomach for a more comfortable fit.

The French model wore a pair of black sunglasses and no other visible accessories. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and allowed her long brown hair to cascade down in casual disarray.

According to the geotag, the pics were taken at Matheson Hammock Park. Anais posed at the marina and the water behind her glistened in the sun. Adding to the glamor of the photos were two boats that were docked at the marina next to some shrubbery.

Anais’ multi-slide post kicked off with the model striking a pose. She cocked her hips and put her hand at her waist. She tilted her chin to the side while nonchalantly playing with her ponytail.

The model, who is a staunch vegan, then gave us a profile view of her spectacular body. Anais flaunted her thick booty and muscular thighs while looking into the distance.

In the final image, Anais cocked her hips and put one of her hands on her head. The camera captured her radiant smile as she looked sideways.

Anais has amassed a fan base of over 524,000 followers. As an outspoken vegan, she has created a platform to encourage others to follow a plant-based diet. This particular photo has already racked up more than 7,000 likes and many fans also took the time to comment on it.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous Anais I dropped my cell phone when I saw this pic,” one fan complimented her.

Another Instagram user raved about her look. However, it seems as if they were ready to get back to normal life.

“Love that outfit! I’m enjoying home workouts but I’m ready for the gym,” they said.

A third follower encouraged Anais to carry on inspiring people to take care of themselves.

“Great post. Now is the time to get in the best shape of your life since you have the time. Keep up the great work and motivating people to train,” they added.