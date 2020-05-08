Joanna Krupa Doesn’t Know If Husband Douglas Nunes Watched Her On ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Joanna Krupa hopes he hasn't seen the show.

Joanna Krupa and her husband, Douglas Nunes never discussed whether or not he tuned into The Real Housewives of Miami during her two-season run on the show seven years ago.

During a recent interview with Bravo for their “Life After Bravo” digital series, the model and former cast members of the reality series admitted that she was unsure if Nunes had ever checked her out on the show in the midst of a marathon of the show airing on Friday, May 8.

“To be honest, I don’t know if my husband Douglas watched any of the Housewives episodes. I hope not because I wanted him to get to know me, you know, how I am with him,” Krupa said, according to an exclusive clip shared by Us Weekly magazine on May 8.

According to Krupa, Nunes never brought up her past stint on The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired from 2011 to 2013, so she never brought up the issue with him. After all, at the time she was filming the realty show years ago, she was in a much different place in her life and Nunes likely wouldn’t recognize who she was on the show.

“He hasn’t really seen that side of me. I feel like if he watched it, he would be like, ‘Who is this person? I don’t recognize this person?’ It was Joanna in the good old days,” she shared, adding that Nunes, who she married in 2018, likely would not have married her former self.

Also during her interview on “Life After Bravo,” Krupa gushed over her husband and the role he plays in the life of their daughter, Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes, who arrived in November 2019, saying that Nunes is not only an amazing cook and a great husband, but also an amazing father.

Krupa then said that while she has 10 pounds of baby weight she’d like to lose, she won’t be doing so anytime soon because Nunes is such a great cook.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Krupa confirmed she was pregnant with her first child at the age of 40 last May on Instagram with a photo of a positive pregnancy test and a message about her and Nunes’ excitement. In the caption, Krupa said she and her husband were thrilled about the “new chapter” in their lives and couldn’t wait to meet their baby.

Krupa had previously opted to have her eggs frozen in an effort to ensure she would be able to start a family once she was ready.