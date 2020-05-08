Gabby Allen Flaunts Her Pert Derriere In Tropical Bikini, Simply Teases ‘Miss U’

Fitness model Gabby Allen is causing a stir and teasing her followers with her new Instagram post. The Friday upload features Gabby wearing a bold bikini and giving her fans a rather saucy look that is quickly raising temperatures.

The caption of Gabby’s new post is simple, with the dancer and fitness expert simply expressing a sentiment of missing someone. The British bombshell posed in her bedroom for this salacious shot, colorful bedding, a crystal chandelier, and a stunning floral wall mural behind her.

Gabby stood with her back to the camera, angled slightly to showcase her curves. She had her blond hair piled on top of her head in a messy bun and she wore what appeared to be dangling heart earrings. She incorporated some other pieces of jewelry to this sexy Friday look as well, wearing several necklaces and rings too.

The fitness model’s blue eyes sparkled as Gabby glanced toward the camera over her shoulder. She had her pink lips parted slightly and held one folded hand up to her lips.

Gabby wore a bikini for this photo that she also featured in a few new Instagram stories. In the photo she uploaded to her page, the bikini appeared to be a light-blue shade with a tropical vibe. There were images of oranges, lemons, and colorful leaves scattered across both the top and bottoms of the bikini. In her Instagram stories, the background of this bikini looks more white than blue, but it’s a gorgeous set nonetheless.

The model didn’t make note of the brand of the bikini, although her fans seem to love it. The bikini bottoms showcased Gabby’s perfect, curvy booty. In her stories, it was shown that the simple bikini top revealed a bit of cleavage, and Gabby was able to flaunt her flat tummy as she lounged outside in the sun.

The British model has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and they did not hesitate to show their appreciation for this bikini and booty-focused photo. The snap had more than 10,500 likes in the first hour after Gabby initially shared it along with dozens of comments.

“Ohhh fyreee fyreeeeeee,” wrote one impressed fan.

“Body goals,” acknowledged a follower.

“YES TO THIS” declared someone else.

“You look amazing xx stunning photo,” share another fan.

Gabby’s Instagram posts often focus on her workouts, and in this case, she is showing everybody that she knows what she’s doing and how to get results. Her curvy backside and pouty expression left quite the impression on everybody who will be anxious to see if she uploads other angles of this gorgeous bikini look.