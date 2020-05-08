Member Of Mike Pence’s Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The news comes a day after it was announced that Donald Trump's personal valet had tested positive.

A member of Vice President Mike Pence‘s staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reports.

On Friday, an unidentified administration official confirmed that someone within Pence’s team has tested positive for the virus that is currently causing a worldwide pandemic. As of this writing, the identity of the staff member has not been revealed, nor is it known if the individual is sick with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. It bears noting that a large percentage of people who contract the pathogen have mild symptoms or even no symptoms, although older people and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk of developing complications from the virus.

On Friday, White House reporters observed an unusual scene around Air Force Two, the vice-presidential aircraft. Pence had been scheduled to fly to Des Moines. He and Republican Sensators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, as well as Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, were accompanying the vice president to Iowa to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the food supply.

However, his flight was delayed by about an hour. Several people were seen disembarking from the aircraft, although the staffer who tested positive was not scheduled to accompany Pence to Des Moines.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if the flight delay had anything to do with the positive coronavirus test, according to NBC News.

According to Axios, six Pence aides who had recently been in contact with the vice president were removed from the trip to Iowa “out of an abundance of caution.” Instead, those staff members remained in Washington. The individual who tested positive is not believed to have been in contact with Pence recently.

Both Pence and President Trump are being tested daily for the coronavirus. So far, both men have consistently tested negative.

The news that a member of Pence’s team has tested positive for the coronavirus comes just a day after it was reported that President Trump’s personal valet had tested positive for the virus.

Specifically, according to New York Magazine, the person who serves the president his meals has tested positive. Pence and Trump were both immediately tested afterwards, and both men tested negative and are “in good health,” according to a White House source.

Trump, for his part, said that he has “very little contact” with the person, who is a military servicemember.

However, as reported by The Inquisitr, Trump was purportedly “lava-level mad” at his staff over the news.