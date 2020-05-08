Summer Lynn Hart Shows Off Cleavage & Abs In Crop Top & Jeans

Summer Lynn Hart stunned her 1 million Instagram followers with a new sizzling hot update. In the photo uploaded on May 7, the model rocked a plunging crop top that exposed major cleavage, pairing it with body-hugging ripped jeans.

For the latest post on social media, Summer was snapped against a gray concrete wall. However, due to the filter applied to the photo, the wall changed to a greenish color. She posed front and center with her right foot forward. She looked to the side with her head down as she grabbed some sections of her hair.

The babe wore a skintight gray crop top made of a ribbed material. It featured a plunging neckline, exposing her cleavage. The length of the piece left some parts of her toned midriff exposed. It also seemed like she didn’t wear a bra from underneath the garment, but her nipples were well-covered.

She sported a pair of high-waisted tattered denim pants that emphasized her hourglass frame. The cutouts on her bottoms exposed some parts of her lean thighs. Some of her fans were curious about the brand of her outfit. Unfortunately, she didn’t share any details about her attire.

Summer usually goes for a jewelry-free look, as seen in her past pics. Though, in the new snap, she decided to wear a dainty gold pendant necklace and a ring. As her hair covered her ears from view, it was uncertain whether she wore earrings. She left her long, blond locks down and styled in mermaid waves. Its long strands, hanging over her shoulders, grazing her décolletage.

She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. The application seemingly consisted of a full-coverage foundation, well-blended eyeshadow, black mascara, and a hint of peach blush. She completed her look by applying a nude-colored lipstick with a pink undertone.

As of this writing, Summer’s latest social media upload amassed more than 25,100 likes and over 280 comments. Many of her online admirers and some influencers flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments about her incredibly fit body. Countless others couldn’t find the right words to express their feelings and decided to use their choice of emoji instead.

“You look so beautiful! I like your makeup. I also love the new hair look,” one of her admirers commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“So stunning! I dig the ripped jeans look. I also like the crop top. Where did you get it?” another fan gushed.

“What a very hot pose! You have a beautiful figure,” wrote a third social media user.