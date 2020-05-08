Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Stuns In Tiny Unicorn-Print Bikini

Bru Luccas dropped another sexy photo on her Instagram feed that flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy bikini. The Brazilian babe took to her popular page earlier today to promote a product in the most sensual way possible.

The photo captured Bru posed in front of a marble-covered counter. Behind her were a painting and a few candles that were lined up on a black-and-white marble slab. The model did not reveal her exact location for fans, but she plugged a product by Force Factor in her caption. She was all smiles for the snapshot while clad in a two-piece bikini that was just the right amount of fun and sexy.

Its top boasted a colorful blue-and-purple pattern with unicorns and rainbows. The halter-style top plunged deep into her chest, leaving her decolletage completely bare while its small cups were hardly enough to contain her ample cleavage. The bottom of the piece was secured in the back by a set of strings while Bru’s trim tummy was on full display.

The model also sported a pair of matching bottoms. The swimwear was of a dangerously high-cut design that allowed her to show her fit thighs. The sides were constructed of purple, yellow, and pink fabric that were intertwined. Meanwhile, the low rise of the bottom showed plenty of her tiny waist, though her hands and the product partly covered her tiny midsection.

Bru kept things simple and chose not to add any accessories to her barely there look. She styled her caramel-highlighted tresses with a side part, and her hair fell past her chest. As for glam, it looked like she was done up with a full application of makeup. In addition to what appeared to be defined brows, it also looked like Bru lined her lids with dark eyeliner on the top and bottom. She seemed to add a few coats of mascara to extend her lashes while she wore a soft pink hue on her lips.

It wasn’t long before the jaw-dropping post was flooded with likes and comments from her adoring fans. In less than 30 minutes, the post received over 40,000 likes and 273 comments.

“So you so dazzling!! My love,” one fan gushed with a single pink heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Hey Bru, Very fashionable, super Glam! Let’s collab! DM us,” an online boutique suggested.

“Your body is incredible. I love you my angel,” a third social media user chimed in.