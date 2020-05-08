Demi Rose Dazzles In A Skintight Red Dress In New Instagram Videos

Demi Rose wowed her 13.9 million followers with her latest Instagram story, sharing two videos of herself wearing a ruby gown that showcased all of her assets. She shared the sultry clips on Friday, May 8.

In the first video, Demi held the camera with one hand, holding it as far away as possible in order to capture a full body shot. She tilted her head downwards, her chin almost touching her chest. The angle of the lens made her bust the focal point of the clip. She stared at the camera with bedroom eyes, her intense gaze never wavering. Her other hand rested on her hip.

The crimson frock hugged her every curve. The strapless dress flaunted her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. The ensemble fell just past her knees, clinging to her body and showing off her hourglass figure, including her curvaceous derriere.

She used the “Cheekbones&Freckles” Instagram filter, which gave her winged eyeliner and smoothed out her skin.

In the second clip, Demi danced, bobbing her head back-and-forth to the music. She wore a large smile on her face, the “Blush of love” Instagram filter adding a sprinkling of neon pink hearts over her cheeks and the bridge of her nose.

Her long, square-shaped nails were painted a lilac shade.

She wore dainty silver earrings.

Her chocolate brown locks appeared to be done in a half-up, half-down style. The hair at the crown of her head was pulled up and back, while the rest of her tresses cascaded down her shoulders and back in voluminous waves. Pieces of hair fell in front of her ears. Her long strands fell down past her chest.

As for Demi’s makeup, her tanned skin glowed in both videos. Her dark brows appeared to be groomed and arched high over her honey brown eyes. She seemed to wear a swipe of liner on her lids, and her feathery lashes curled upwards dramatically. Her waterline appeared to be filled in with kohl liner.

Her cheekbones popped and looked dusted with blush and icy highlighter. Demi completed the look with what looked like a shiny lip gloss on her plump pout. Her skin had a dewy finish.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares revealing photos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. One of her most recent snapshots featured Demi posing in a sheer top that showed off her bust and cleavage. The model gave the camera “puppy eyes,” she noted in her caption, which made the picture even more alluring.