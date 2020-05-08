Laurence Bédard Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Rhinestone Bikini

Laurence Bédard sizzled in a new Instagram update shared on Friday, May 8, that has many of her 2.8 million fans stunned. The Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Bédard was captured indoors in front of a white wall decorated with a partially visible red painting. She leaned into a wooden structure while taking the other hand behind her head. Bédard faced the camera as she smiled brightly. The picture was taken in Montreal, Canada, according to the geotag.

She rocked a stylish two-piece bathing suit in black with several rhinestones embellished all throughout for a touch of sparkle. On her upper body, a triangle top with thin straps tied behind her neck. The triangles were small, allowing Bédard to show off her ample cleavage. The rhinestones were arranged in an inside-out pattern that further accentuated her buxom physique.

Bédard teamed her top with a pair of matching U-shaped bottoms, which she wore pulled up high on her sides. She revealed the bikini was from Fashion Nova.

In the caption, Bédard said that it is still too cold to go outside, and asked her fans to share where they are from.

In under an hour, the photo has garnered more than 31,000 likes and upwards of 475 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users used the opportunity to praise her beauty and to respond to her caption. As usual, her comments section contained a mix of English and French messages, with some other languages here and there.

“Gorgeous smile. From London. The weather is so hot!” one fan shared, including a sun and a smirking emoji with sunglasses at the end of the comment.

“Love that bikini babe,” replied another user, following the words with a pink double heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Your [sic] sooooo beautiful,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a fire, a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart.

“Lethbridge Alberta, you’re the best on instagram,” added another user, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

This isn’t the first time Bédard flaunted her bikini bod on Instagram this week. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she posted a photo Wednesday that showed her sitting on the floor as she took a mirror selfie. Bédard rocked a monokini with an animal print in black against a striking shade of red. The piece boasted a strappy design with strings that crisscrossed over her stomach, attaching the top and the bottom. Once again, the suit was from Fashion Nova.