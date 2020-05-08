Miley Cyrus Proves Protective Masks Can Still Be Fashionable In Crazy Pic

Singer, actress and pop culture personality Miley Cyrus is trying to do her part during the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging her 107 million Instagram followers to wear face masks in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, with her latest post on the platform, she also made clear the fact that one can still maintain their sense of style while covering their faces.

In a May 7 post, Cyrus uploaded a picture of herself wearing a customized face mask unlike any you many have seen. The artistically rendered mask features drawings of a piano and other musical instruments on its sides while a set of big, pouty lips and a large, protruding red tongue cover the center above Miley’s own mouth.

The accompanying caption states “Category is: Wear a mask for the safety of self and others…. but make it fashion!” and is appropriately capped off with a tongue emoji.

In keeping with her most recent Instagram offerings, Cyrus’ eyes are bordered by makeup in shades of purple, blue and green and her medium-short blonde hair is worn messy with her bangs approaching her eyebrows and dark roots showing underneath. It’s a look that calls back to new wave stars of the ’80s like Debbie Harry and Terri Nunn while still managing to evoke Miley and her own, unique sense of style.

Completing the look is a sleeveless shirt that manages to look cool while also admonishing fans to “wash.”

Cyrus’ post has predictably gone viral, garnering more than 70,000 likes and several hundred comments in its first hour on the web. The comment thread is a veritable bonanza of heart and fire emoji.

While Miley is making public service announcements to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, she remains grounded and real enough to realize that her own experience is very different from that of the average — i.e. non-famous — person. As relayed by Elle, Cyrus spoke about that difference on her Bright Minded show on Instagram Live, showing empathy for those who are legitimately struggling and imperiled by the spread of the coronavirus and noting that her own experience is rather insulated by comparison.

“My experience is so rare, it almost doesn’t feel right to talk about. This isn’t COVID-19, what I’m experiencing. My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people. I’m sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn’t feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn’t compare.”

Simply put, Miley Cyrus continues to be a force for good during the pandemic. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was inspiring when she performed a stunning Pink Floyd cover during an “SNL At-Home” episode late last month.