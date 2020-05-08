Avital Cohen Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Curve-Hugging Purple Onesie For New Workout Video

Avital Cohen flaunted her hourglass figure in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the Israeli fitness model rocked a purple onesie that ended at her mid-thigh. The eye-catching outfit featured a low “V” shaped neckline and a large triangular cutout over her midsection that revealed her toned abdominal muscles. There were also two tear-shaped cut-outs under Avital’s bust.

She completed her outfit with a pair of bright Fuschia sneakers and pulled her straight brown hair into a half-up ponytail.

She was also captured carrying a pink book bag as she sauntered slowly at the beginning of the brief clip. After she unpacked some of her workout tools out of the bag, she started on some banded walking lunges. Later, she performed a set deep squats and abductions with the band placed around her upper thigh area.

Then she completed a set of pushups before moving on to a set of banded lateral steps. The post was a piece of sponsored content for Red Line Energy, a line of fitness drinks and Avital was seen drinking from one of their products all through the video.

The video has been viewed more than 150,000 times, as of this writing and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans gushed over her appearance.

“What an amazing woman! Avital a great weekend musa,” one person wrote before adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Such a beautiful place,” another Instagram user added.”Killing your workout while looking so incredible like always. Wishing you an amazing weekend, Avital.

“You’re really the best ever! You are so fantastic omg! Happy weekend! Love the outfit,” a third person gushed.

“You’re really incredible at what you do wow! Always going hard everywhere! You really motivate so much and are such a ROLE MODEL! Bless you, my beautiful angel! And have a fantastic weekend,” a fourth remarked.

This isn’t the first time that Avital has shown her fans how she stays in shape. In a previous video, she worked out in a red sports bra and matching leggings and completed a sequence of exercises that included bicep curls, overhead presses, and more.

The clip has been viewed more than 260,000 times and more than 430 Instagram users have commented on it.

In a video she posted a week ago, she also exercised at the gym but on that occasion, she wore a lime green sports bra and shorts. On that day, her workout included yoga ball curls and situps among other exercises.