Jessica Weaver Goes Braless Under Soaking-Wet White T-Shirt In Scandalous New Snapshot

Jessica Weaver pushed the envelope in her most recent Instagram upload when she went braless in a wet t-shirt. The hot new photo was added to her feed on May 7, and it set pulses racing.

The model was seen hanging out on a wood balcony in Los Angeles. She shared with fans that she was dancing in the rain, which explains why her shirt was soaked. Behind her were a few homes and trees, but Jessica was the only subject that was in focus. She stared into the camera with her lips slightly parted, tugging at one piece of her shirt to expose her skin underneath — making for a scandalous display that had fans drooling.

Jessica left little to the imagination in an oversized white t-shirt that was soaking wet. The piece draped off one of her shoulders, exposing her tatted arm and tiny upper-half. The other side of the shirt rested on her shoulder, and its sleeve fell to her elbow. Jessica went braless underneath the top, and her chest was able to be seen through the thin, wet fabric.

The blond babe gathered the shirt at the bottom, rolling it in one hand to flaunt a glimpse of her trim tummy while also showing off a small dark-ink tattoo on her hip bone. To make her look even hotter, Weaver went pantsless, and the photo cut off right above her modesty— leaving a teasing glimpse of her thighs on display for her captivated audience. She wore a few small gold chain necklaces to add a bit of bling to her outfit but not enough to take away from the sheer garment.

Jessica left her hair unstyled, and it fell messily on her forehead and around the frame of her face. She added her typical application of makeup that brought out her stunning features. She appeared to wear eyeliner, mascara, and a hint of blush.

Jessica’s fans have gone wild over the sexy snap, flooding it with more than 103,000 likes. It’s also accused 2,386 comments in a little over 24 hours. The majority of her fans expressed their opinions on her choice of attire while others were left speechless and opted to use emoji instead of words.

“You’re beautiful princess Jessica, I love you,” one follower commented with a few flame and heart emoji.

“You are heaven bar. Seriousl,y you never looked so good baby,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“I’d love to dance with you anywhere gorgeous,” another social media user suggested with an array of various emoji in his comment.