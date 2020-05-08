The IRS Wants Stimulus Checks Sent To Dead People Sent Back, Provides Instructions On How To Do So

'A Payment made to someone who died before receipt of the Payment should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,' the agency said.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said this week that taxpayers who received stimulus money intended for dead people must return it, CBS News reports.

The CARES Act, the first of multiple federal stimulus packages designed to help ease the financial pinch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. provided $1,200 per person for most American taxpayers, including other monies based on the number of children they claim as dependents, and other factors.

However, thanks to some glitches in the system, the process has resulted in some dead taxpayers receiving that money.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when the first round of stimulus money went directly into taxpayers’ bank accounts, some of that money was deposited into the accounts of living taxpayers on behalf of their deceased loved ones. It’s not uncommon for a bank account to be managed jointly — by a husband and wife, for example, or a parent and their adult child. And since the Treasury Department based the payments on whatever data it had, and since some taxpayers have died without the agency having been made aware, that resulted in extra money inadvertently being deposited into some taxpayers’ accounts.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Similarly, now that taxpayers whose bank account information is not on file with the IRS are receiving paper checks, the problem of dead taxpayers getting money is continuing.

Initially, the IRS didn’t provide any solid information about what to do with the extra money, promising only to provide guidance at a later date. That later date has now come, and the agency has instructed taxpayers that, no, they are not entitled to that money and it must be returned, and has explained specifically what to do.

“A Payment made to someone who died before receipt of the Payment should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,” the IRS said in a statement.

In the case of taxpayers who got money that they’re not entitled to directly deposited into their bank account, the agency says that a survivor must provide a paper check or money order and mail it to the appropriate office based on their (the taxpayer’s) geographic location (that information can be found here).

Further, the surviving taxpayer should write “2020EIP” and the taxpayer’s Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number on the check, as well as a brief explanation for the return.

In the case of an inadvertent paper check, survivors are asked to write the word “VOID” in the endorsement section of the back of the check, and return it to the appropriate IRS office with a brief explanation.