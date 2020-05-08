Tara Reade’s Ex-Husband Mentioned Sexual Harassment In Joe Biden’s Office During 1996 Divorce Proceedings

Tara Reade’s ex-husband first mentioned unspecified problems with sexual harassment while working in Joe Biden’s Senate office during the couple’s 1996 divorce proceedings, the earliest known mention of difficulties in the office.

A court declaration from Reade’s 1996 divorce proceeding was published this week by the The San Luis Obispo Tribune, which noted a statement from her then-husband, Theodore Dronen, mentioned Tara telling him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.” The court documents did not mention Biden specifically, and Dronen wrote that Reade “eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senator’s office and left her position,” saying it was clear that the incident had a “very traumatic effect” on her.

Reade claims that Biden sexually assaulted her in a secluded part of the U.S. Senate building in 1993. She had initially come forward last year to join a number of other women speaking out about unwanted touching from Biden, and at the time Reade said it was not of a sexual nature. Reade has said in interviews this year that she was not ready to tell the entire story.

Biden has denied the allegations, saying the incident of sexual assault that Reade described never happened. After Reade gave her first national interview this week and called on Biden to drop out of the presidential race, the former vice president’s camp reiterated a past statement that while all sexual assault victims deserve to be heard, Reade’s accusations are false.

“Women must receive the benefit of the doubt. They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm — and we all have a responsibility to ensure that,” said Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, via The Hill. “At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.”

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/jxHAUYaWVU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

Bedingfield said that every day, “more and more inconsistencies arise” in Reade’s allegation against Biden. The New York Times editorial board also noted there were inconsistencies in her account in an editorial published last month, calling for a full investigation of her claims.

Biden’s campaign has called on the National Archives and secretary of the Senate to release any information related to a complaint that Reade says she filed regarding the alleged assault. The National Archives says it does not hold these records, and the Senate said it could not release this information, as it would be confidential.