Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira heated up Instagram with an update that saw her rocking a hot pink bikini while she she soaked up the sun.

Gizele looked smoking hot in her swimsuit, which was made of a textured fabric. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups that revealed her cleavage. The bottoms had a high-rise style that accentuated her trim waist. The pink color popped against her sin tone.

The model’s post consisted of three photos. Two of the snaps featured her on an outside deck relaxing in a lounge chair while she was sunbathing. The deck appeared to be on a second story as it overlooked the tops of trees that were on the property. The remaining picture showed a close up of pink blooms, which were similar to the color of her swimsuit.

In the first photo, Gizele held her hands on the chair above her head as she stretched out on the chair, giving her followers a good look at her chest and flat abs. Her eyes were closed and she wore a peaceful expression on her face. She raised one knee while posing with a slight bend in her other knee putting her long, lean legs on display. Her long hair spilled on the chair cushion behind her.

Gizele flashed her chest in the second sunbathing image. She leaned back on her hands and tilted her head back in a seductive fashion making her ample chest the focal point of the snap. Her knees were bent and her smooth skin glowed in the outside light.

In the caption Gizele noted that it was spring, adding a pink flower and pink heart emoji. She did not elaborate when the photo was taken or where she was.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji, Gizele’s followers loved seeing her enjoying the warmer temperatures. Some admirers told her what they thought of the snapshots.

“Perfect in every way,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are perfect,” a second fan agreed.

“Beautiful body with a amazing poses,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love!!! I need a quarantine spot like this one lol! You look amazing!” gushed a fourth follower.

The Brazilian model does not seem to mind showing off her fabulous physique in a variety of stylish outfits. Last month, she gave her followers something to get excited about when she shared a snap that featured her taking a dip in a swimming pool while wearing a sexy black swimsuit.