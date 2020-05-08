Nicki Minaj Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With Tweets About Cravings, Nausea, And ‘Peeing Non Stop’

The rapper seems to be inviting speculation about whether or not she's pregnant with her first child.

Nicki Minaj is heating up speculation that she may be pregnant. In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, the rapper responded to questions from fans with answers that seemed to suggest that she’s expecting a baby.

The speculation from fans started after Minaj listed a number of foods that she’s been craving during her quarantine. She said that she had been craving steak, shrimp, and her favorite cheeseburgers. Other than red meat, she’s also been ordering salads with extra jalapeños.

After she tweeted about her cravings, an eagle-eyed user asked a pointed follow-up question.

Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. https://t.co/8QuYvSanMz — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

“Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?” the user wrote.

In her response, Minaj further fueled speculation that she might have a baby on the way.

“Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo,” she wrote.

After that response, requests for a picture of her baby bump came flooding in, and Minaj responded to her followers by saying that they would have to be patient.

“Yea in a couple of months,” she teased. “The world ain’t ready yet,” she wrote.

Although many fans think this is almost proof that Minaj is expecting, this wouldn’t be the first time has exacerbated pregnancy rumors, Peoplereports. Last July, she was featured on Chance the Rapper’s song “Zanies and Fools,” and fueled speculation with a line suggesting that she was about to “be a mommy.”

Speculation has also picked up because of comments she’s made online, including one in which she told fans that she had already chosen her baby names. Currently, the rapper is married to Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. The two started dating in 2018, and got married in October of last year. If she is pregnant, this would be their first child together.

Even as Minaj has joked about being pregnant in the past, she’s also laid out a definitive life plan for herself that involves children. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2015, Minaj said that she’d like to be married and have kids within the next 10 years.

She even offered specifics, saying that she’d like to have two children unless her husband wants three. She also promised that she’d be more consistent about her fitness by 2025, and said that she wanted to be a housewife with careers that she can manage from home. She said that she wants to be able to be with her children and watch them grow up.