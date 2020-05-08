‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Baby Bump Selfie, Opens Up About Her ‘Toughest’ Pregnancy Yet

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her growing baby bump and opening up to fans about what is her “toughest” pregnancy yet.

The Teen Mom 2 star is now 29 weeks pregnant with baby No. 4, a boy who is due later this year. In an Instagram post, Kailyn showed off her growing bump in a green camouflage t-shirt with the words “Motherhood is Weird,” her hand cradling the growing belly.

In the caption for the picture, Kailyn explained that this has been more challenging than her first three pregnancies as the still-unnamed baby boy is currently breeched. Kailyn said she hopes that he can turn soon as he is growing so quickly that he’ll soon run out of room. Kailyn explained that the baby boy has been moving a lot, which is keeping her up at night. While she said it has been a “really easy” pregnancy physically — other than difficulties in holding her son, Lux — it’s been the most difficult one emotionally.

Kailyn explained that she has been busy at home, both planning and decorating the soon-to-arrive baby’s nursery, but also serving as a full time mom and teacher to the older kids. The 28-year-old reality star opened up this week about the difficulties of home schooling her kids amid the coronavirus crisis that has closed schools across the country.

In a recent Instagram post, Kailyn shared that her home schooling schedule has been a bit unorthodox, noting that she has been extra tired in the third trimester of her pregnancy so she is giving herself “a little more grace.”

“Some days we get up on time & start school right away, sometimes we play outside first, then have school a little later,” she wrote. “The truth is, maintaining a regular schedule has just been hard in this season & we really miss our teachers!”

Earlier in her pregnancy, Kailyn also suffered some embarrassment from an unauthorized leak of pictures taken for a nude maternity photo shoot. As InTouch Weekly reported, Kailyn said the photos were supposed to remain private.

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” the Teen Mom star wrote in a statement. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph.”

There could be a little more time for fans to see baby bump selfies on Instagram. Kailyn said her fourth baby is due later this summer.