Celeste Bright Hits The Beach In Multicolored Bikini: ‘Can’t Wait For Quarantine To Be Over’

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share yet another sexy update with her loyal fans. The model flashed her petite figure while revealing that she’s anxious for quarantine to be over.

In the racy pics, Celeste looked like a blond bombshell in a multicolored bikini that featured yellow and blue sections and black trim. The tiny top clung tightly to her ample bust and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and put her tiny waist and long, lean legs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the snaps. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Celeste stood on the beach with her hands grabbing her bikini bottoms and her elbows out. She wore a serious expression on her face as she turned her head away from the camera. In the second shot, she pushed her hip to the side as she stood in front of a gorgeous ocean scene.

Celeste wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in sexy waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The application seemingly included thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and dark pink lipstick.

Celeste’s 668,000-plus followers went wild for the photos. The post garnered more than 21,000 likes within the first 15 hours after its upload. Fans also rushed to leave over 240 remarks in the comments section.

“Obsessed,” one follower stated.

“You’re so hot,” another wrote.

“You are very beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re body is a dream,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock tiny little ensembles for her sexy uploads. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she flaunted her enviable curves in a white bikini top and some see-through booty shorts. That post also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 480 comments to date.