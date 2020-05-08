Josie Canseco Tells Boyfriend Logan Paul To ‘Step Up’ His ‘Toe Kissin’ After Sharing Steamy Topless Photos

Josie shared a set of photos with a male model.

Model Josie Canseco and her boyfriend, YouTube star Logan Paul, had a silly exchange about the model’s toes after Josie shared an Instagram slideshow of steamy photos from a Bulgari shoot for Grazia México.

In the snapshots, Josie was pictured rocking nothing but Bulgari jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted statement necklace, bejeweled stacked bracelets, gold bangles, numerous rings, and a designer watch. A dark-haired male model was posing with Josie in two of the photos. She had her arms wrapped around his neck in one of the snaps, and she was pressing her bare chest against his back in another sexy shot that showed the pair posing in what appeared to be a shower. The male model’s hair was soaking wet and plastered to his forehead, and he had the fingers of one hand intertwined with Josie’s.

The male model had made appearance in a video that Josie uploaded to her Instagram stories months ago. In a vlog that Logan shared on his YouTube page back in February, he showed his viewers the snippet of footage from Josie’s shoot. The male model could be seen holding one of Josie’s legs up and kissing her bare foot. The video identified her coworker as Gonçalo Teixeira.

“I know she’s a model and all, but I don’t know. This dude might need to get pressed,” Logan said of Gonçalo.

The YouTuber also had something to say about Josie’s Instagram post.

“Alright that’s it,” Logan wrote in the comments section of her slideshow.

However, Josie had a quick-witted comeback.

“Step up ur toe kissin beb,” she quipped.

Many of the responses to Josie’s post were directed at Logan.

“@loganpaul I know you’re jealous and mad right now just keep making us your best content,” one fan wrote.

“@loganpaul step it up LP. You gotta step it up my man. Suck the toe, love the toe, BE THE TOE,” another commenter advised.

In his vlog, Logan jokingly confronted Gonçalo and Josie over the toe incident.

“I can’t tiptoe around it anymore. You got sweet feet, but I gotta put my foot down,” Logan told Josie.

During a May 5 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Logan briefly spoke about his romance with Josie, who is the daughter of Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco. Logan described their relationship as “pretty serious,” and he revealed that he and the model are even quarantining together.

The pair were first spotted together back in January, and now that things are getting serious, Logan is somewhat reluctant to talk about their relationship. He said that dating him is “a whirlwind,” and the life of anyone he is romantically linked to “will never be the same.” However, Josie has experienced what it’s like being in a relationship with a high-profile male celebrity. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dated The Hills star Brody Jenner after his split from Kaitlynn Carter.