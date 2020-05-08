Katelyn Runck Shows Off Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top & Caged Cut-Out Booty Shorts

Katelyn Runck snapped some red-hot selfies in a recent Instagram update. The fitness model turned up the heat in some athleisure wear that left very little to the imagination. Of course, her hordes of fans flocked to view it.

Katelyn stunned in a tiny black crop top with yellow straps. The model has an unbelievable body and flaunted it much to the delight of her fans. Her voluminous cleavage, washboard abs, and minuscule waist competed for attention as the skimpy top barely contained her assets.

However, Katelyn’s lower half was equally spectacular. The model paired the top with its matching bottoms and showed off her curvy hips and derriere. Her booty and muscular thighs were on display thanks to the caged cut-out boy shorts. While the front and back pieces of the bottoms were made from the same black fabric as the top, the cut-outs were a dazzling neon yellow.

Katelyn wore her long, brown hair in a deep side-path. She let her tresses tumble down her shoulders and back. She wore no other accessories while promoting Mega Fit Meals.

The entrepreneur shared a multi-slide post that beefed up her feed with two sexy images and a video clip. In the first pic, Katelyn looked sideways in a shot that showed most of her body. She held a Mega Fit Meals box in her hand.

The light from the window behind Katelyn bathed her in its light in the second snap. She put both her hands behind her head and looked down. The model then contracted her stomach muscles to flaunt her ripped abs.

The video clip had Katelyn posing similarly as the first photo. She then reached up and slightly adjusted her top before moving her thumb to the shorts and pulling it down gently.

Katelyn has a solid following of over 2.2 million people. As a certified trainer, the model appears to practice what she preaches and has a devout following.

In just one hour, this particular image has already amassed more than 9,000 likes while 450 people have already commented. Her fans raved about her body and complimented her on her physique.

“Words are never enough to describe beauty fitness. You are a picture of health and happiness,” one fan waxed lyrical.

Another Instagram user had a suggestion for the trainer and asked her if she would consider a career change.

“Why don’t you try your hand in movies?”

A third follower thought that Katelyn’s stomach and figure were flawless.

“Look at them abs. You’re looking gorgeous with that smoking physique of yours,” they complimented.