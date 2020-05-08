Sara Underwood Rocks Tiny Ruffled Shorts In Breathtaking Snap

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a breathtaking snap that showcased her curvaceous physique as well as the stunning natural landscape around her.

While Sara didn’t indicate where the snap was taken via geotag, she included Oregon as a hashtag on the post, suggesting that the shot was captured somewhere in the state. Sara perched on a rocky stretch of land overlooking a lively body of water. Rock formations interrupted the water’s flow, and were topped with lush evergreen forests. The sky was blue and splashes of white were visible within the waves as they crashed against the nearby surfaces.

Sara stood in the middle of it all, showing off her bombshell body in a skimpy ensemble, although she didn’t tag any brands to indicate where her outfit was from.

On top, she showed off her curves in a garment that barely covered anything at all. Thin white straps stretched over her shoulders, and two sets of straps went across her back, tying in a bow. Nearly all of her upper body was bared in the sexy ensemble, although the far-away perspective of the shot meant that not too many details were visible.

She paired the revealing top with a pair of high-waisted shorts in a khaki hue. The shorts featured ruffled details along the hem which accentuated her curvaceous rear. They barely covered up her backside, leaving all of her toned thighs and calves on display. She went barefoot in the shot, captured by her partner Jacob Witzling, and glanced over her shoulder at the camera with her arms slightly extended.

Sara’s blond locks tumbled down in tousled waves, and she looked gorgeous in the scenic setting. Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 45,500 likes within just 20 hours. It also received 371 comments from Sara’s eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Where on the Oregon coast is this?? I live in Oregon and would love to see this place! It’s amazing,” one fan said, admiring the view.

“Wow that’s beautiful adding that one to my bucket list,” another follower commented.

“Stunning,” one follower added.

“Beautiful scenery and my jaw drops everytime I see you gorgeous,” one fan said, including several flame emoji in the comment.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara stunned her followers with an intimate snap that showcased her relationship with Jacob Witzling. The two got up close and personal in an outdoor bathtub heated with a fire underneath, and appeared to be having a blast in their slice of paradise in the Pacific Northwest.