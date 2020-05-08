Nadine Kerastas Exposes Her Cleavage In A Skintight Bodysuit: ‘Look My Body Is Covered’

Nadine Kerastas left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update on Thursday. The model showcased all of her curves as she joked about covering her body in clothes.

In the sexy snaps, Nadine looked like a total smokeshow in a skintight brown bodysuit. The outfit fastened behind her neck and boasted a low cut neckline to expose her massive cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on display in the photos.

The garment clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips, while flaunting her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the look with some dark sunglasses, a large chain around her neck, and a ring on her finger. She also added studded earrings and nude heels to complete the style.

In the first photo, Nadine is seen sitting in the front seat of a car with one foot on the ground and the other pulled in close to her body. She tilted her head and stuck out her tongue. The second shot featured her arching her back and placing her hand on the steering wheel while she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the final pic, she bent over and stuck her tongue out again.

Nadine wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snaps. The glam look seemingly included long lashes and bold pink eye shadow, as well as defined brows.

Her face appeared to be given a warm glow using a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, and forehead, as well as bronzed blush on her cheeks. She also looked to sport a pink gloss on her full lips.

Nadine’s over 1.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 22,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 660 messages.

“No matter what you do… you just can’t hide your hotness!” one follower declared.

“My motivation and inspiration,” remarked another.

“You look amazing in anything,” a third comment read.

“So hot babe,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Nadine appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in her online posts. She’s often seen in skimpy bikinis and tight dresses for her shots. Most recently, she thrilled her followers in some strappy black lingerie. To date, that post has raked in more than 25,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.