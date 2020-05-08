Lauren Simpson Shows Off Chiseled Back Muscles In Gray Sports Bra For New Video Series

Lauren Simpson showed her fans how to tone their back and shoulder muscles at home via the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a gray sports bra and matching leggings, Lauren started the workout with a series of lat pulldowns. Starting in a kneeling position, Lauren used both hands to slowly stretch a resistance band downward.

Remaining in the same position for the second position, Lauren switched to doing single-arm lat pulldowns. Then in the third video of the series, she stood up and placed one end of the resistance band under one foot. Leaning her torso forward, Lauren pulled the other end of the band toward her chest.

Lauren got into a kneeling position once more for a set of overhead presses. She positioned one end of the band under her shins and spread her hands wide as she pushed the other end upward.

Then, in the next clip, she assumed a wide-legged stance with one end of the band under feet. Pointing her elbows upward, she raised the other end up to her chest.

Then, in the final video of the series, she performed a set of single-arm lateral raises. Standing with her legs shoulder-width apart and one end of the band beneath her feet, she raised the other end of it, lifting her arm to the side as she did so.

In her caption, she recommended doing 12-15 repetitions of each exercise for four rounds. She also wrote that some of the exercises like the lateral raises, upright rows, and bent over rows can be done with dumbbells as well.

The post has amassed close to 10,000 likes, as of this writing and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for the workout demonstration.

“Thank you so much for this!” one person wrote. “Using this workout to change up my upper body workout next week!”

Lauren got compliments on her appearance as well.

“Your arms are so lean and toned girl,” a second person wrote before adding a fire emoji at the end of their sentence. “Fully goals.”

“You look great on the grey outfit… very beautiful girl working out!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

While Lauren focused on her back and shoulders in this most recent video series, in one of her recent posts she targetted her lower body. On that occasion, her circuit included double pause squat, wide stance Romanian deadlifts, curtsy lunges, and more.

The post has been liked over 15,000 times since its upload.