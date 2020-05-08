Issa Vegas Rocks Nude Bra & Panties In Smoking Hot Throwback Thursday Post

Issa Vegas took to Instagram to share a smoking hot series of photos that saw her clad in nothing more than a bra and panties. The three bombshell shots hit her feed yesterday, and her 6.2 million fans were delighted by the sight.

In each of the pics, Vegas stood on a glass-lined balcony on what looked to be a perfect day with blue skies and no clouds overhead. She posed in several different ways, ensuring that fans would be able to view her killer figure at a variety of angles. In two of the images, she gazed over her shoulder with a sultry stare, and in another, she directed her attention at the ground. In her caption, Vegas mentioned that the photos were part of “TBT.” She flaunted her curvaceous physique in a sizzling two-piece set that did nothing but favors for her figure.

Her outfit was simple but super sexy. The top was constructed of nude fabric that almost matched the color of her fair skin. It boasted tiny cups that fit snug on her figure while securing in the back with two straps. Meanwhile, the bottom had a thick band that appeared to be elastic, and it looked like it clasped under her shoulder blades. Vegas’ long tresses covered the majority of her back, but her slender arms were on display for the camera.

Her bottoms were just as hot and matched the top perfectly. The piece left her toned legs and pert derriere fully exposed thanks to the trendy, high-cut style. In two of the photos, Vegas tugged at the waistband, pulling the sides high on her hips and drawing attention to her trim midsection and waist.

Vegas wore only a small bracelet on her wrist to add a minor amount of bling to her otherwise basic outfit. Her blond hair was worn in a tousled style and cascaded down her back and shoulders. She rocked a small amount of makeup, which seemed to include a little bit of mascara and vibrant red lipstick.

Vegas’ followers have loved the photo so far. Over 187,000 fans double-tapped the picture, while more than 1,800 took their admiration a step further and added compliments for the skin-baring display.

“As you are from beautiful Issa. Kiss,” one follower commented with a series of flame and heart emoji.

“You are such a BEAUTIFUL HOTTIE!!!!” a second social media user complimented.

“The girl with the perfect booty,” one Instagrammer added, with the addition of a single flame emoji.