‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Dances In Sports Bra, Breaks Down When Her Dog Joins In

Jenelle Evans is showing off for her Instagram followers, and the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog is getting in the mix as well.

Evans took to her Instagram stories early on Friday to show off a series of videos taken in what looked to be her expansive backyard, dancing in a sports bra and tight workout pants. Jenelle danced suggestively to the song “Ice Me Out” by Kash Doll, showing off her curves in the videos that were initially posted to her Tik Tok account.

After a series of videos, Jenelle included an outtake where her dog wandered into the shot, leaving the former MTV star unable to finish the dance routine as she began laughing too much when the dog jumped up on her. Jenelle is famous for her stable of animals on the expansive North Caorlina property where she lives with husband David Eason, including chickens, dogs, and a pet goat.

This is now the second time in the last few weeks that Jenelle has danced to a Kash Doll song, proudly showing off her curvy physique after she had been met with some body shamers on her social media. Back in early April, she shared a picture of herself twerking in a bikini by a poolside. In the caption, Jenelle wrote that whenever people would make comments about her weight, she would just “keep on dancing” in response.

The message went over well with many of Jenelle’s fans, who praised her for being proud of her body and encouraging others to do the same.

“We need more confident women like this!” one person wrote. “Anyone who puts you down because of your body should dig a little deeper into why they’re so bothered.”

But it brought out some criticism as well, including many with critical remarks about her size and what they thought to be weight gain. The videos posted on Friday showed that Jenelle hasn’t letting the body-shaming get to her, as she still enjoys showing off for her fans.

Jenelle’s latest videos appear in line with her statements about focusing on her own happiness. Jenelle and once-estranged husband David Eason have recently reunited after months apart and apparent plans to divorce, with the former Teen Mom 2 star sharing pictures of the two together.

Jenelle also posted a picture of herself with a smile and a message in the caption that she was “striving to be happy” in her life.