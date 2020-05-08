Lais Ribeiro Gets Soaking Wet Under An Outdoor Shower In A Neon Pink Bikini

Lais Ribeiro gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday when she shared a smoldering new snap that has proved hard to be ignored.

In the image, the Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen getting soaking wet under an outdoor shower. Its knobs stuck out of the rock wall behind Lais as she got drenched in the steady stream of water that spewed out of a showerhead that was cut out of the top of the frame. Fans could also get a glimpse of the luscious green foliage that surrounded the area and gave the photo a slight tropical vibe.

The Brazilian bombshell stood in profile to the camera, giving it a complete view of her curvaceous silhouette. She looked absolutely stunning in a neon pink-and-white string bikini from the Revolve x Lovewave collaboration collection, which offered an ample glance at her gorgeous, bronzed skin. The bold two-piece included a halter-style top with a plunging neckline that fell past her chest, leaving her decolletage completely bare. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of its triangle cups as she hosed off, leaving an eyeful of sideboob and cleavage well on display.

Lais also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. It boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased her lean legs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

Lais kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of gold earrings for just a hint of bling. Her dark tresses were slicked to her head and cascaded down her back with water dripping off its ends. If she was wearing makeup, all traces of it appeared to have already been washed off from the water, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Fans did not hesitate to flood the sizzling shower snap with love. It has accrued nearly 74,000 likes since going live to Lais’ Instagram feed, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments expressing their adoration for the scene.

“Beautiful woman with a beautiful body!! Wow!!” one person wrote.

Another fan called Lais a “goddess.”

“Life is better with you in a bikini,” quipped a third follower.

“FLAWLESS! Only word for you,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Lais is hardly shy about flaunting her impressive physique on her Instagram page. Another recent set of snaps captured the model enjoying a steamy sauna session in a minuscule orange bikini. Fans fawned over that post as well, awarding it more than 138,000 likes and 988 comments to date.