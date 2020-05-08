Nina Serebrova Smolders In Provocative Rooftop Snap Wearing Bikini Bottoms & Stilettos

During the lockdown, Russian model Nina Serebrova has taken a trip down memory lane and shared some snapshots from some of her previous photoshoots with her Instagram followers. Some of the photos show her flaunting her curves in revealing swimwear. On Friday, she uploaded a picture that featured her striking a seductive pose on a rooftop wearing skimpy bikini bottoms, a pair of stilettos, and a backless top.

For the photo, Nina stood against the side of a wall that was situated on the rooftop of a building. The geotag for the post indicated that the building was in Oía Santorini, Greece.

The model’s top was silver and covered very little of her chest. It was attached to her body with a thin chain that wrapped around her back. Her bottoms were even more skimpy, but not much of them were visible. They appeared to be a thong style with thin strings that sat high on her hips. She completed her tantalizing outfit with a pair of black bootie stilettos with peep toes.

The picture captured Nina from the side as she leaned against the wall with her hands above her head while she wore a sultry expression on her face. Her eyes were closed and her lips were parted. One knee was bent, accentuating the feminine curve of her bare hip. Her back was arched, highlighting her tiny waist. The pose also showed of her toned legs and flat abs as she stretched her arms up. She also showed off a bit of side boob. Her shadow fell on the wall behind her, creating a sexy silhouette.

Nina’s long, dark hair flowed behind her on the wall. Her makeup application appeared to include bronze eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a rose gloss on her lips. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The post was a hit among her admirers, garnering more than 11,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Nina credited the photographer for her credits.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how sensational she looked in the image.

“You are the most beautiful woman on planet earth my princess,” one admirer wrote.

“you are unbelievably beautiful.. my hearts stops everytime [sic] I look at your pics,” gushed a second follower.

“That’s a stunning pose and you’re slaying,” a third Instagram user commented.

“So beautiful and sexy as always,” a fourth fan chimed in.