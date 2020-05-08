Kelly Clarkson Reveals Son Remy Has Speech Delay Caused By Hearing Issues

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her son Remy has a speech delay caused by an undiagnosed hearing issue. The Kelly Clarkson Show host told People Magazine that although the issue with her 4-year-old son’s ears has since been rectified, it has had an impact on his speech development.

“He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn’t know,” explained Kelly of the issue.

“But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater. We found [out] it was something simple, but it pushed him back almost nine months. We’ve been working really hard with his speech and he’s still doing his speech therapist via Zoom. The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity because it’s been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalize his emotion.”

Kelly also added that Remy is now making full sentences and engaging more with his family, which includes Kelly, husband Brandon Blackstock, and big sister River.

The family, as well as Brandon’s son Seth, are currently living in Montana. Brandon’s older daughter Savannah currently resides in Florida. Both children are from Brandon’s marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

The family has been social distancing throughout the coronavirus pandemic. From their cabin, Kelly continues to record segments for her talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as coaching contestants on NBC’s The Voice. The remote segments have been inserted into pretaped, never-before-seen episodes of her talk show that currently air in syndication.

Studio production of Kelly’s talk show was shut down as of March 13. At the time, Kelly also announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency titled “Invincible,” originally scheduled to begin in April and continue to July. The singer then announced that the series of shows would be moved to sometime in 2021. Fans with tickets to the shows will receive full refunds through their point of purchase and will have first access to presale tickets when the new show dates are announced, reported Taste of Country.

Although the family has been living and working together in close quarters for weeks, they are lucky to be able to take advantage of outdoor activities, including horseback riding and exploring a creek behind their home. Kelly revealed that her husband taught their daughter how to ride a horse on March 27, sharing a cute photo of Brandon and River with her Instagram followers.