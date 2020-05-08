Kayla Itsines Wears Lilac Sports Bra & Leggings For Five-Minute Abs Video

Kayla Itsines posted a five-minute abs workout to her Instagram page on Friday, May 8. The workout was the latest addition to the fitness trainer’s arsenal of dozens of exercise videos for her 12.5 million followers to give a try.

The Australian fitness trainer wore a lilac-colored sports bra and leggings for the workout. The top allowed viewers to watch her arm and shoulder muscles flex during the workout while a strip of toned tummy was left on display. The leggings included a wide waistband and emphasized her long, lean legs and pert backside. Kayla completed the outfit with white sneakers and a silver exercise watch.

Kayla swept her long, dark tresses up into a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face as she worked out. She appeared to be wearing a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The ab workout consisted of four exercises that were performed back to back. Kayla chose her sunny living room for the location of the workout and used a black exercise mat for the floor moves. The ab workout didn’t require any additional equipment. Kayla instructed her followers to complete 30 seconds of each exercise and then repeat for a total of two rounds.

Kayla started the exercise circuit with a knee plank, which made it a bit more beginner-friendly. She then demonstrated the hover to plank move. Kayla held her weight on her extended arms and alternated stepping in towards her chest with one foot and then walking it back out.

The modified ab bike came third. With her back to the floor, Kayla bent her knees and then brought one in towards her chest while meeting it in the middle with the opposite elbow. The fourth exercise was heel taps. Remaining in the same position, Kayla kept her upper back flat on the floor and reached with one hand to tap her heel, alternating arms. Following the heel taps, Kayla instructed her trainees to take a 30-second rest.

In the caption of the post, Kayla told her followers that since they loved her previous five-minute abs workout so much, she decided to create another one. She added that the circuit can be done anywhere using only an exercise mat.

The ab workout earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments from Instagram users within the first couple hours. Kayla received many compliments on her outfit in addition to feedback on the workout.

“How good is this outfit! Workout KILLER!,” one enthusiastic social media user commented.

“Your workouts are amazing!!,” another follower chimed in.