Hannah Palmer Poses On A Skateboard In Tiny White Bikini Top & Jean Shorts

Hannah Palmer took to Instagram yesterday to put on another skin-baring display that proved hard to ignore. The hot new upload boasted two images that saw the model in a tiny bikini top and tight jean shorts.

The first photo captured Palmer standing in the center of the frame while she gazed off into the distance. The second shot showed the model posed in the same way, but it offered a better view of her entire body as she stood on a skateboard. Palmer did not share her exact location with fans, but she posed in the middle of a sidewalk that was surrounded by lush greenery and tall palm trees on both sides. In her caption, she asked fans which photo they preferred. Her slender figure looked spectacular in the skimpy outfit, which showcased her bombshell curves.

On top, Palmer opted for a white triangular bikini. It featured thick straps that rested on her shoulders and allowed for her trim arms to be seen. The garment’s triangle cups hardly contained her cleavage, and she teased her audience by tugging at the middle band to expose even more skin. The white hue of the top popped beautifully against her allover glow.

She sported a pair of tight jean shorts on the bottom that clung tightly to her hourglass figure. The waistband of the garment sat high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and taut tummy. The jeans were constructed of a light wash fabric that had a small amount of distressing around her thighs. They cut off a few inches above her knees and flaunted her killer stems, including her defined calf muscles.

Palmer added a pair of like-new white sneakers to the outfit and posed on a wooden skateboard. She did not add any additional accessories to her look, ensuring that fans’ eyes were glued to her curvaceous physique. She styled her dirty blond tresses with a side part and added a few curls to her layered look. Hair cascaded down Palmer’s shoulders and back, and she finished her look with a small amount of makeup — the striking application appeared to include blush, mascara, and matte lipstick.

Fans have flooded the photo with praise, double-tapping over 71,000 times while adding over 1,000 comments.

“You look beautiful girl love the photos hard decision beautiful in both,” one fan gushed with a series of flame and hearts.

“Can we get some shorter cutoff shorts?” another fan joked.

“Don’t want you breaking anything any that gorgeous bod! ” one more commented.