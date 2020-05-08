Taylor Swift To Air 2019 Paris Concert Following ‘American Idol’ Finale

Taylor Swift has announced in a Twitter post that she will bring to television a 2019 concert experience taped in Paris, France titled Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert. This music special will follow the finale of American Idol, airing on ABC Sunday, May 17.

The pop star performed the show at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France. The concert experience will be featured as well as some fun, behind-the-scenes moments reported Entertainment Tonight. This will hopefully satiate Taylor’s millions of fans, who learned that the singer’s scheduled appearances for this year were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you ????May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

Taylor posted a promotional video on Twitter as seen above to prepare fans for the release of the show. She also briefly appeared on Good Morning America in a videotaped message where she revealed the show was one that she put together to celebrate the release of her seventh studio album, Lover. She also sent her love to her fans and said hoped everyone was well.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces an exclusive concert special on @ABCNetwork! “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” will premiere May 17th at 10pm|9c! https://t.co/6t6m5L7s8v pic.twitter.com/3rWLzpvFh7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 8, 2020

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will be made available the following day after scheduled its ABC airtime on-demand, on Hulu and Disney+.

This show will be the only new concert performance Taylor’s fans will be able to enjoy this year. Taylor’s scheduled tour was to kick off in the summer of 2020 with two events scheduled on both the East and West Coasts. The East Coast date titled Lover Fest East was to have taken place in Foxborough, Mass. The West Coast date called Lover Fest West was to have been performed at SoFi Stadium, the new home of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams football teams stated The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor’s fans responded to her Twitter announcement with excitement.

“SO EXCITED FOR THIS THANK YOU BABE!!!” exclaimed one fan.

“So this was the big May 8th announcement we were all wondering about,” remarked a second follower of a rare selfie that Taylor shared in April that fans believed had a hidden meaning.

“SO EXCITED YAYYYY also that I have another reason to add why I got Disney Plus aside from nerding out on my nostalgia,” said a third fan in the comments section of the share on Twitter.

On April 17, the singer stated on Twitter that she would be canceling all her remaining shows that were scheduled for 2020.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” she tweeted to her fans.