Southwest Airlines Jet Strikes And Kills A Person On Runway At Austin, Texas Airport

A Southwest Airlines jet struck and killed a person who had somehow managed to make their way onto a runway at Austin, Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, CNN reports.

At about 8:12 p.m. local time (9:12 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday night, Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 had just landed on runway 17-R when the pilot noticed a person on the ground. The pilot attempted to make an evasive maneuver after seeing the person, but apparently it was too late, as reports indicate that the person was struck and killed. The pilot stopped the craft on the runway while emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

“The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers,” the airline said in a statement.

A driver of an airport services vehicle found the victim’s body on the ground.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) seems to leave open the idea that the person may no have been struck by the aircraft, contrary to other reports.

“FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim,” the FAA said in a statement.

The aircraft then taxied to the gate and removed all passengers. There were no reports of any injuries to passengers or crew on the craft.

A photo from the scene does appear to show some damage to one of the aircraft’s engines, although it’s unclear whether or not that damage was done by striking the person on the ground.

.@CBSNews has obtained a photo of @SouthwestAir 1392 that shows damage to one of the engines of the 737 that may be related to the body found on the @AUStinAirport runway tonight. One of the pilots reported seeing a person as they touched down. Person was killed. pic.twitter.com/114hmOI2Pu — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) May 8, 2020

Initially, officials closed the runway while authorities investigated, while another one remained open to allow regular traffic at the airport. However, by Friday morning, according to a tweet from the airport, the facility had fully reopened.

The crime scene has been cleared and maintenance is preparing the runway to reopen. Operations will resume as normal and AUS will continue to work closely with APD on the ongoing investigation. No additional available information is available at this time. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020

According to a Friday morning New York Post report, the person struck and killed by the aircraft is an unidentified man, although other reports do not give any indication as to the victim’s age or gender.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear how or why the person was on the runway. Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee said officials do not believe the man had authorization to be on the runway at the time of the crash, although whether he was an airport employee or contractor, or a trespasser, remains unclear as of this writing

Although airports are generally tightly-secured to prevent unauthorized people from being where they shouldn’t be, sometimes those security systems fail and people get through. For example, as Travel Noire reports, in 2018 a video showing a woman chasing an aircraft at the Bali, Indonesia airport went viral. The woman had apparently missed her flight.