Andrew Cuomo Says Robert De Niro Portraying Him In A Future Film ‘Would Be A Treat’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo only has one actor on his mind to depict him if a film is made about the coronavirus pandemic — fellow New Yorker Robert De Niro.

On Thursday night, the governor of New York made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during which Colbert asked him the big question.

“In the movie of this, when it’s finally made, who do you want to play you?” Colbert asked.

He then explained that De Niro was on his show last night and the actor expressed interest in playing the politician. He also mentioned actor Brad Pitt’s commitment to playing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Coronavirus Task Force member.

“Well first, how did we get Brad Pitt to Dr. Fauci?” Cuomo joked.

Colbert explained that in April, Fauci jokingly expressed in a CNN interview that he would like to see Pitt playing him on Saturday Night Live. No more than two weeks later, Pitt was seen playing Fauci from home during the show’s cold open on April 25.

“I am a big De Niro fan,” Cuomo confessed.

He continued to praise De Niro’s versatility and skills as an actor before telling Colbert he would like to adopt De Niro’s Taxi Driver accent for his next press conference.

“You talkin’ to me?” Cuomo said while impersonating the character from the movie, Travis Bickle. “That’d be a treat, I’m a big De Niro fan.”

According to The Guardian, during De Niro’s interview with Colbert, he praised Cuomo just the same.

“He’s doing what a president should do,” De Niro said, referring to Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

De Niro explained that although he is a fan of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, he believes Cuomo is a “very capable back-up.” He added that he could see him being president one day.

Cuomo has become a heartthrob overnight during the coronavirus pandemic, becoming someone Americans look to for guidance during the global pandemic and an eligible bachelor with an impressive list of women vying for a first lady position.

Actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith referred to Cuomo as her ultimate “celebrity crush” during a recent episode of Facebook’s Red Table Talk. Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote a love letter to the governor, which was published in Vogue. The letter included a bid from Handler to serve as his new first lady.