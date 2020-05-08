Anna Nystrom Stuns In A Cream Trenchcoat Outside

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom shared a breathtaking snap with her 8.6 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her beauty — and the beauty of her home country, Sweden. As the geotag indicates, the snap was taken in Sweden, although Anna didn’t specify exactly where in the country she was.

Anna posed in front of a collection of gorgeous trees with beautiful white blossoms, giving her the perfect natural backdrop. She kept the neutral color palette in her ensemble was well, rocking a cream-colored trenchcoat that clung to her curves for a classy yet sexy look. The trenchcoat had long sleeves that draped over her toned arms and a neckline that revealed just a hint of skin. Black buttons went down the front of the double-breasted coat, and the bottom portion seemed to have some subtle creases, giving the lower portion of the coat almost a pleated effect.

A wide belt cinched in her waist, accentuating her hourglass physique, and a few inches of her bare legs were visible as well. Anna kept the accessories simple, adding a black structured bag and not much else.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and her gaze was down as she struck a serene expression. Her engagement ring was visible on the hand that she placed atop her black bag.

Anna’s makeup appeared to have been done in what has become her signature style. A subtle smoky eye look that seemed to have been executed with soft brown tones accentuated her gorgeous gaze, and gave her beauty look a bit of a sultry vibe. She paired her eye look with what looked like a nude lip, keeping the overall effect simple yet stunning. Her skin looked flawless in the shot, and she seemed to be brushing a few strands of her blond locks away from her face.

Anna’s fans absolutely loved the breathtaking photo, and the post racked up over 65,400 likes within just 16 hours. It also received 625 comments within the same time span.

“So beautiful. Your pictures are so lovely,” one fan commented.

“I love this look,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This is beyond amazing,” one follower said.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another added.

Anna loves to showcase her toned figure in all kinds of ensembles, from casual gear to workout attire to chic evening looks. Just a few days ago, As The Inquisitr reported, Anna stunned in a snap taken at home in which she rocked a tiny denim miniskirt and sexy white lace top. She draped a denim jacket over her shoulders and had her hair styled in a sleek, straight look. In the caption of that particular post, she mentioned a YouTube video she had been working on.