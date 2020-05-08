Alexa Collins Flaunts Bronze Cleavage In Animal-Print Bikini

Alexa Collins took to Instagram to share another tantalizing image that showcased her beautifully bronzed figure. The sizzling snap was added to her page just moments ago, and it’s already causing a stir among fans.

The photo captured the model lounging outside while sunlight spilled over her shoulder. She did not indicate her exact location in the picture, but at her back were a few palm trees and several white balcony-lined apartments. In her caption, the model plugged the Miley Top in the “Animalesque” print from her collab with Poema swim. Alexa gazed into the camera with an open-mouth stare and snapped a sexy, selfie-style shot that gave fans a teasing glimpse of her flawless upper-half.

The photo was taken from just above her navel, but that was still enough for Alexa to captivate her audience. Her suit boasted a triangle cut, and it was just barely enough to contain her ample cleavage. Its tiny cups also allowed for a small amount of sideboob to show while a small piece of fabric was the only thing that held the two pieces together. Her suit appeared to secure around her neck with halterneck-style strings, and her trim arms were on full display.

Alexa also gave her fans a peek at her toned and tanned abs in the sizzling shot. The model opted to go jewelry free for her sun-filled outing, not taking away any attention from her colorful suit. She added a chic straw hat that gave her a little bit of protection against the glaring sun.

It looked like she styled her blond, shoulder-length tresses with a side part and hair spilled messily on her shoulders and back. As for glam, Alexa had plenty. It looked as though the model focused a ton of attention on her eyes, adding a small amount of eye shadow with shimmer and a few coats of mascara. She also seemed to have a dab of blush on her cheeks, and she appeared to finish the look with a light pink gloss on her plump pout.

The post has only been live for a matter of minutes, but fans have already flooded the photo with over 4,000 likes and 72 comments.

“Very beautiful amazing sexy eyes wow beautiful sexy lady,” one fan commented alongside a series of flame, heart, and star emoji.

“Amazing beauty and super hot!” a second social media user raved.

“Simply put: you were special, you are special and always gonna be special. That is a fact that no one can deny!” one more chimed in.