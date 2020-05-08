‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin’s Ex, Dakota Meyer, Shares Sweetest Message On Atlee’s Third Birthday

Dakota Meyer took to Instagram early on Friday morning in celebration of his youngest daughter’s birthday. Atlee Bay Meyer turns three years old on May 8, and her father wanted to let her know how “lucky” he was to have her in his life.

The father posted a multi-slide filled with photos and memories of his daughter. In the caption, Dakota revealed that he couldn’t believe how quickly time had passed by. He then listed Atlee’s attributes and called her “perfect.”

Dakota included ten snaps of Atlee and they clearly depicted how she has grown from a baby to a three-year-old girl. In the first pic, the proud father holds up the toddler at a game at a stadium. His face is filled with delight as Atlee smiles at the camera.

The doting dad also shared a photo of him and Atlee meeting a giraffe. The baby was unsure about the wild animal, but Dakota only had eyes for his daughter.

Atlee fed a goat in the third snap. She wore a multi-colored parka jacket with the cap pulled over her head. She looked the goat straight in the eye while attempting to feed it.

Another pic of Dakota and Atlee followed. At the time, she was just a toddler wearing a black dress with floral details. They posed outdoors with trees in the background.

Dakota and Atlee also wore matching Daniel Tiger suits. The little girl sat on her dad’s shoulders for this impromptu photoshoot.

Another pic had Atlee sorting through what seems to be peanuts. She wore a cute, white bow in her hair. Just behind her Sailor sat on the dusty ground.

Dakota also shared a father and daughter selfie taken at a restaurant. They smiled for the camera while waiting for their food.

Atlee came into her own in the penultimate photo. The little girl wore a stylish animal print long-sleeved top and jeans. She looked adorable with a pair of blue gloves and pink sunglasses.

In the final snap, Atlee wore an overall and mud boots. She looked in her element and smiled at the camera as she took in the great outdoors.

Those who follow the United States Marine know that he loves posting pics of his kids. He is a dedicated father to Sailor Grace (4) and Atlee whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Bristol Palin. Fans got to see their relationship in action when he and Bristol starred in Teen Mom after Farrah Abrahams left the show.

While they are now divorced, the two continue to share custody of their two daughters.