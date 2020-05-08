Robin Roberts Shares Sweet Childhood Prayer With Instagram

Robin Roberts shared a sweet childhood prayer with her Instagram followers as a way to honor the National Day of Prayer on May 7. She revealed the missive was a series of statements taught to her by her mother Lucimarian. Robin shared that the prayer is one she still uses each day to protect and guide her as she lives her life.

The Good Morning America anchor posted the prayer along with a serene photo of a lit candle as a way to connect with her 674,000 followers and give them something to think about during this frightening time worldwide.

Robin remarked that she learned this prayer when she was younger via several tricks to remember the five-line series of statements, which talks about the power of allowing God’s light into one’s life as a way to power through a day in faith.

Several times a week, Robin regularly reads a daily reflection for her Instagram followers just prior to settling down in her home studio. She broadcasts remotely from the Connecticut home she shares with partner Amber Laign. Normally dressed in a fluffy robe over her television attire and her hair and makeup broadcast ready, Robin not only reads the reflection and subsequent prayer that follows it, she briefly reaches out to her followers to speak about life in general and how to get through tough times.

The newswoman has been working from home since the coronavirus pandemic led to difficulties in traveling to the New York City studio where GMA tapes. Robin’s co-hosts, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer, are also telecommuting from home. Remaining at the show’s New York studio are Michael Strahan and Amy Robach.

Celebrity pals including actress Jennifer Garner and ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, wife of Today Show weatherman Al Roker, shared their appreciation for the post.

Some of Robin’s followers reached out after this post, sharing their own feelings about this prayer and their own faithfulness in the comments section.

“Beautifully simple but says so much, thank you for sharing this prayer. I will be using it daily- hope you don’t mind,” said one fan of the veteran newswoman.

“Thank you for sharing, it is much needed,” stated a second fan.

“Beautiful! I will teach my grandchildren this prayer. Thank you for sharing and thanks to your momma for teaching it to you,” said a third Instagram user.

“This is such a powerful little prayer and it is so loving knowing I am not alone. Thank You, Robin, this prayer is so needed now with so much going on,” remarked a fourth fan.