Aylen Alvarez Slays In A Lace-Up White Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Aylen Alvarez is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, the Cuban bombshell treated her 3.7 million followers to a stunning new photo that offered a look at her bodacious curves. Aylen was captured standing outside on a beautiful day as the golden sun spilled over her to provide a natural spotlight on her bodacious curves. A set of straw-covered huts and luscious greenery made up the background behind her, giving the snap a luxurious, tropical vibe.

Aylen herself looked ready to enjoy a trip to the tropics, as she was clad in nothing but a sexy bikini from Fashion Nova that perfectly suited her hourglass silhouette. She noted in the caption of her post that the swimwear was called the “Lowkey Vacation Lace Up 2 Piece Bikini” — a ribbed, white swimsuit with sexy cut-outs that showed some serious skin.

Aylen slayed in a strapless, bandeau-style top that left her decolletage bare and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It fell low on her chest to expose an ample amount of cleavage, while a small cut-out underneath her chest teased another glimpse of her voluptuous assets. A tight, knotted detail fell in the middle of its cups to draw further attention to the area, though it hardly seemed that her fans were ignoring the display.

On her lower half, the brunette hottie sported a pair of matching, high-cut bikini bottoms that showed off her curvy hips and sculpted legs. It featured a unique lace-up detail, as well as two more cut-outs that fell along the sides of her hips. The thick strap of its waistband sat just underneath her navel, accentuating her taut tummy and abs.

The model accessorized with a pair of studded aviator sunglasses and kept her long tresses out of her face with a knotted, cheetah-print headband. She also held a large pineapple in her left hand, which would potentially be used for the pina colada mentioned in the caption of her post.

Fans were far from shy about showing Aylen’s latest Instagram appearance some love. The sizzling snap has racked up over 28,000 likes after 15 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Looking so gorgeous and so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said called Aylen a “tropical angel.”

“You’re perfect this is amazing,” quipped a third follower.

“Finest woman on the internet,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aylen has been spending a lot of time soaking up the sun in sexy bikinis lately. During another recent poolside hang, the model flashed her curves again in a tiny black bikini and tassel skirt. That look fared well too, earning more than 67,000 likes and 850 comments to date.