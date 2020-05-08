Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Low-Cut White Top In Bedroom Photoshoot

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update photographed in her bedroom, as her caption indicated. The pictures were taken by photographer Megan Batson, who Kara has worked with many times before.

Megan seemed to have set up a neutral backdrop in Kara’s bedroom, with wrinkled cream-colored fabric behind her and a chair with a textured furry white material atop it. The entire photoshoot featured neutral tones that made Kara’s sun-kissed skin pop.

Kara didn’t reveal where her ensemble came from, but the look was stunning on her buxom figure. On top, she rocked a white crop top with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top was sleeveless, leaving Kara’s toned arms exposed, and featured thick straps with what appeared to be a bow detail at the top. She accentuated her ample assets even more by adding a pendant necklace to accessorize.

Kara paired the crop top with some high-waisted white trousers, leaving only about an inch of her toned stomach exposed. The trousers had buttons down the front and a looser fit that gave the ensemble an effortless vibe.

In the first snap, Kara posed with one elbow resting on her bent leg, and gazed off into the distance. Her long locks tumbled down her chest and her makeup appeared minimal, accentuating her natural beauty.

The second snap was a close-up, showcasing more of Kara’s gorgeous features, as well as her accessories. In addition to the pendant necklace, she added a gold bracelet and a pair of statement earrings. She held a clementine in one hand while the other hand went up to her face, and she rested her fingertips near her plump pout.

The third and final snap showed Kara laughing as she perched in the chair, having an absolute blast.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the bedroom photoshoot, and the post racked up over 35,500 likes within just 18 hours, including a like from UFC bombshell Arianny Celeste. It also received 351 comments within the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one follower said simply.

“Made my day,” another fan commented, followed by a trio of emoji.

“Love how you portray emotion!!!” another follower added.

“Your sense of fashion is amazing,” one fan commented, loving Kara’s style.

The stunner frequently works with Megan Batson to take breathtaking photos, and she shared another collection just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported. That particular series of shots was taken outdoors, not in Kara’s bedroom, and she rocked a skimpy white miniskirt and a floral crop top for the occasion. She wandered through fields of flowers in the gorgeous series of snaps, posing with flowers in a way that highlighted her beauty.