Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Busty Chest In Bright-Orange Dress With Plunging Neckline

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra delighted her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 7, with a short video that featured her wearing a racy dress.

In the video, Pamela sported a bright-orange dress made of a stretchy material that contoured to her curvy figure. The dress had long sleeves and a U-shaped neckline, which dipped low on the model’s chest and put her busty cleavage on display. It also featured two cut-outs around the waist that continued around the back and teased a bit of skin. The skirt of the dress flowed from Pamela’s hips, clinging to her backside and upper thighs.

Pamela wore her thick blond curls loose and flowing from a part down the center of her head. She appeared to be wearing a bit of black mascara, eye shadow, and pink-painted lips to make her facial features pop. Pamela accessorized with a gold pendant necklace.

The video appeared to be filmed in a dressing room as Pamela tried on the dress and flaunted it for the camera. It began with a close-up of the model’s front as she pressed the record button on the camera, giving viewers an eyeful of her cleavage.

Pamela stepped back from the camera, filming herself from mid-thigh up to her head and adjusted the material around her waist and hips. She gave the camera a few flirty looks and twirled to show off the backside, putting her ample booty on display. The clip ended with a hair adjustment and another close-up of Pamela’s chest.

In the caption of the video, Pamela wrote the word “vibrant” alongside a red heart, letting the brightly colored dress speak for itself. The post was a hit with her followers, earning over 40,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments within the first day. Many of Pamela’s fans complimented her dress and figure in the comments section, referring to her as “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and “stunning.” Others wanted to know where she bought the dress.

“This color is so amazing,” one Instagram user commented.

“You’re gorgeous Pam,” another follower wrote, adding several lines of heart, heart-eyed, and lip emoji for emphasis.

“I’m in love with the shape of you!,” one other adoring fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, Pamela took to the photo-sharing site to leave a similar post. The video clip featured her in another skimpy outfit that consisted of a strapless top and stretchy skirt. The outfit left plenty of the model’s skin exposed and earned hundreds of compliments from her followers.