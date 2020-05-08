Ana Cheri Smolders In A Strapless Black Bikini

Another day, another smoking hot Instagram post from Ana Cheri. The model and fitness trainer has flooded her 12.5 million followers with several new photos this week, and the most recent addition to the collection certainly seemed to catch their attention.

The steamy shot hit Ana’s page on Thursday and was instantly showered with love from her army of fans. The 33-year-old was snapped sitting outside on a rattan patio couch made of dark wicker. She lay a pink-and-blue Hello Kitty towel over its white cushions to sit on top of, while a black-and-white patterned throw pillow added some additional comfort to the seat. A small, round table next to her held a few potted plants, giving the scene a vibrant pop of gree

The cozy space seems to have become one of Ana’s favorite places to show off her curves, as a number of her recent social media posts have been staged in the same area. In yesterday’s snap, the model ventured out to the covered spot in a sexy bikini look from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her bodacious physique. The all-black two-piece included a bandeau-style top with long sleeves that fell far down her arms, allowing her to showcase her toned shoulders and bare decolletage. It fell low on her chest to an expose an eyeful of cleavage that was further accentuated by a unique, knotted detail in the middle of its cups.

Ana also sported a simple pair of black bikini bottoms that showed even more skin. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off every inch of the star’s killer curves and sculpted legs. Its waistband sat angled on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

The model kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of gold stud earrings for a hint of bling. She styled her dark tresses in two french braids, one of which she tugged at while gazing at the camera with a smoldering stare. A minimal makeup look put the finishing touches on her get up for the day. The application appeared to include a nude lipstick, red blush, and mascara.

Unsurprisingly, Ana’s skin-baring new social media appearance was met with nothing but adoration. The post has racked up over 126,000 likes after nin hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Such a goddess,” one follower remarked.

“You are just too much beauty packed in one body,” quipped another fan.

“Love this bikini on you Ana. Look absolutely gorgeous and love your amazing curves,” a third admirer commented.

“Thank you for being such an inspiring goal for me,” wrote a fourth devotee.

Ana has hardly been shy about showing off her buxom physique recently. The brunette hottie shared another sizzling snap earlier int he day yesterday that captured her flashing her curves in a daringly short white dress. That look proved popular as well, amassing over 130,000 likes and 891 comments since going live.