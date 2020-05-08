Pauly D & Jenni Farley Reveal Secret Attempt To Rekindle Romance On ‘Jersey Shore’

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley revealed a secret attempt to rekindle their romance on the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The twosome, who were the first of the roommates to hook up during the debut season of the series in 2009, spilled the news to their shocked pals.

During a night out in New Orleans with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, both Jenni and Pauly appeared to get closer and closer as their pals watched on in surprise. The couple flirted with one another all evening only to lie together in a bed next to Nicole, who was passed out after drinking too much.

This event was filmed shortly after Jenni and her boyfriend Zack Carpinello broke up when she learned the truth about his inappropriate behavior toward Angelina during a night out in Las Vegas.

“I have too much respect for her,” Pauly said during the episode to Jenni about the possibility of them hooking up. “JWoww, I will never disrespect you like that. You know that, right? I will never make you do anything that would jeopardize anything.”

“I thank you for that,” said Jenni in reply. “You’re the sweetest.”

It was later in the episode that Jenni revealed that she and Pauly almost came together romantically after she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews in 2018, but he put the brakes on an evening of love after she returned to his hotel room when the cast was in New York City.

“Pauly and I have this weird past. And after I filed for a divorce, I tried to reopen that past,” she said. “He surprised me for my birthday and I went back to his hotel room and it just didn’t work out like that. So I decided to just end it there. I mean, obviously, that was terrible. So yeah, I really don’t know what to say. I would have totally went and did dirty things with Pauly.”

She then said that if Pauly would talk to her about his feelings, she would consider a romantic relationship with him. In turn, Pauly remarked that although he would love to take their friendship to a physical level, he wouldn’t want to begin that type of relationship with Jenni only to perhaps have it not work out, and it later jeopardizing their friendship of 10 years.

Vinny clarified the cast’s thoughts on the situation by remarking that Jenni and Pauly are like brother and sister, and no one would understand the complexities of each other’s lives better. He called the couple “weirdly a match.”