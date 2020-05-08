Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Iconic ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Prom Dress 23 Years After Season 1 Finale

The 43-year-old actress got nostalgic with her character's 1997 dance dress.

Sarah Michelle Gellar just rocked her famous Buffy the Vampire Slayer prom dress 23 years after she originally wore it on the fan-favorite fantasy drama.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, the 43-year-old actress posed in her character Buffy Summers’ iconic dress that she wore to the school dance for the supernatural drama’s Season 1 finale in 1997. In the new photo, Gellar paired the white chiffon dress with a black leather jacket as she joked that she’s “all dressed up and nowhere to go” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Diehard Buffy fans instantly recognized the dress from the Season 1 finale, “Prophecy Girl,” which featured a teenaged Buffy attempting to stop vampire The Master (Mark Metcalf) from rising to power, all while decked out in the evening gown.

In comments to the post, fans asked Gellar if this was indeed the dress from the famous episode.

“Omg is that THE dress?!?” one commenter asked.

“‘You know it,” Gellar replied.

Others asked the star if she has any other outfits from the Buffy era, and begged her to model a weekly Buffy Summers outfit.

“Pleaseeee pose in the red leather trousers and black vest top, iconic,” one fan wrote.

“That might be all I have,” Gellar wrote of the prom dress.

“Well, if you’re only going to have ONE outfit from that era… this IS the one!” another fan commented.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired for seven seasons on The WB and then on UPN, from 1997 to 2003. During her long run on the show, Gellar’s character was known for her miniskirts, leather pants, and her visible bra straps.

In an interview with Fashionista, longtime costume designer Cynthia Bergstrom looked back at what it was like to dress the Sunnydale High teen. Bergstrom noted that Buffy had two distinctive looks for day and night –her school outfits and then her fight outfits – and that as a designer, she wanted to be on the cutting edge of 1990s trends.

She also noted that Buffy’s bra strap look—the vampire slayer’s undergarments would sometimes show through her tank tops—spawned a drinking game among fans who would take a shot whenever they saw a bra strap.

“I think the Buffy quintessential fight look — leather jacket, low-cut top, push-up bra, her cross pendant — that was a staple look and it’s still referred to today,” Bergstrom said. “Like, ‘oh, that’s a Buffy Outfit.’

More than two decades after debuting her Buffy the Vampire Slayer role, Gellar has been keeping busy on social media while quarantining with her family amid the health pandemic. Last week the mom of two dyed her hair pink and joked that she did it to embarrass her kids.