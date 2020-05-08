Donny Osmond’s Sweet Retro Pics Honor Wife Debbie On 42nd Wedding Anniversary

Donny Osmond shared a series of sweet retro pics to honor his wife Debbie on their 42nd wedding anniversary. The images show the couple shortly after they became engaged. At the time, Donny was just 19, and Debbie was 18. The twosome would tie the knot one year later.

The photos were taken shortly after Donny put a ring on it with Debbie after she accompanied him and his extended Osmond clan to Hawaii while the family was working on the musical adventure comedy film Goin’ Coconuts. He proposed in front of the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints in Honolulu. Both Donny and Debbie practice the Mormon religion.

At the time, Donny and his sister Marie Osmond were the stars of the hit musical variety series The Donny & Marie Show. As a teen idol, he worried about what having a steady girlfriend, let alone a fiance and wife would have on his career. Yet, his love for Debbie was so strong he felt he had to take the relationship risk.

“By the time I was 19, I knew I was in love and had to do something right for me. When I told my dad, he said: ‘Well, there goes your career, but this is ushering in your personal life,'” said Donny to The Guardian.

In the flashback pics, Donny and Debbie look happy and in love. Debbie is wearing a lovely long-sleeved dress with a tiny print. Her hair and makeup style is reminiscent of the style of the late 1970s. Donny sported a dark-colored pinstripe three-piece suit, white shirt, and wide tie with a coordinating print.

In the accompanying caption of the pics, Donny shared that the couple will celebrate their anniversary quietly together. The singer has been hunkered down with his wife in the couple’s Utah home due to the coronavirus pandemic and said that he has found happiness spending quality time with her during this period.

Donny also revealed that he is putting the finishing touches on his latest album, his 62nd release, and shared he has written a song about Debbie.

Fans loved the peek into the couple’s relationship history and shared their good wishes in the comments section of the share.

“Happy anniversary to you both. You were my first teenage crush how are you even old enough to be married 42 years?” said one follower.

“Happy Anniversary! That’s so sweet and such a fantastic anniversary present! Looking forward to the new album,” remarked a second fan.

“Happy Anniversary many more happy and healthy years together,” shared a third social media user.