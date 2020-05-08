Donny Osmond’s Sweet Retro Pics Honor Wife Debbie On 42nd Wedding Anniversary

Donny Osmond shared a series of sweet retro pics to honor his wife Debbie on their 42nd wedding anniversary. The images show the couple shortly after they became engaged. At the time, Donny was just 19, and Debbie, 18. The twosome would tie the knot one year later.
The photos were taken shortly after Donny put a ring on it with Debbie after she accompanied him and his extended Osmond clan to Hawaii while the family was working on the musical adventure comedy film, Goin Coconuts. He proposed in front of the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints in Honolulu. Both Donny and Debbie practice the Mormon religion.
At the time, Donny and his sister Marie Osmond were the stars of the hit musical variety series The Donny & Marie Show. As a teen idol he worried about what having a steady girlfriend, let alone a fiance and wife would have on his career. Yet, his love for Debbie was so strong he felt he had to take the relationship risk.
Our anniversary celebration tomorrow will look a little different than planned this year, but the greatest silver lining of a stay-at-home order is the chance to spend quality time at home with my sweetheart. I love Debbie more with every passing day. I'm in the process of writing a song about her right now. In my opinion, it's turning out to be the very song that I've been missing to complete my new album. It's really beautiful, just like her. Happy 42nd #Anniversary to the woman who inspires me daily. ❤️
“By the time I was 19, I knew I was in love and had to do something right for me. When I told my dad, he said: ‘Well, there goes your career, but this is ushering in your personal life,'” said Donny to The Guardian.
In the flashback pics, Donny and Debbie look happy and in love. Debbie is wearing a lovely long-sleeved dress with a tiny print. Her hair and makeup style is reminiscent of the style of the late 1970s. Donny sported a dark-colored pinstripe three-piece suit, white shirt, and wide tie with a coordinating print.
As many of you know, @sundanceresort is a very special place for Debbie and me. And since we are all getting a little bit of cabin fever, I decided to take my wife out to dinner. But where? Sundance of course. They just started the Sundance Car Cafe. It's such a brilliant idea. We made reservations, drove up to Sundance, and parked in our reserved parking space that abides by the social distancing restrictions. Our waitress, Lindsay, brought us a menu, and she couldn't have been nicer. We ordered our food and they brought it right to the car. We had the nicest time eating our dinner, enjoying the scenery and reminiscing about all of the wonderful memories we share at this beautiful place in #Utah – all in the comfort of our car. It was the perfect #DateNight. ????❤️
In the accompanying caption of the pics, Donny shared that the couple will celebrate their anniversary quietly together. The singer has been hunkered down with his wife in the couple’s Utah home due to the coronavirus pandemic and said that he has found happiness spending quality time with her during this period.
Donny also revealed that he is putting the finishing touches on his latest album, his 62nd release, and shared he has written a song about Debbie.
Fans loved the peek into the couple’s relationship history and shared their good wishes in the comments section of the share.
This is my family. They mean the world to me. My relationship with them means more than any money, award, gold record, trophy or accolade. Years ago, my wife, Debbie, and I made the joint decision to raise our five boys in an environment removed from the spotlight. That meant keeping our home a safe space, and for years we did not allow camera crews into the house. When @cbssundaymorning approached us about this interview, Debbie and I decided that we would invite them into our home for this unique interview. This segment is particularly meaningful to me because my entire family was there for it. Tune in to #CBSSundayMorning TOMORROW morning to catch the interview!
“Happy anniversary to you both. You were my first teenage crush how are you even old enough to be married 42 years?” said one follower.
“Happy Anniversary! That’s so sweet and such a fantastic anniversary present! Looking forward to the new album,” remarked a second fan.
“Happy Anniversary many more happy and healthy years together,” shared a third social media user.