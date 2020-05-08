‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Classics Weekly Preview: ‘Fashion Week’ Highlights Spectra & Forrester Rivalry

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 11 reveals more classic throwback episodes following an exciting theme. “Fashion Week” promises to take fans back to some of the most memorable catwalk moments that the sudser has ever seen, per CBS. From Lake Como to Los Angeles, viewers will revisit the rivalry between the original Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) and the Forresters, and reminisce about why the press called Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) a fraud.

Why are there no new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful& The Young and the Restless?

As The Inquisitr reported, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless will be airing classic episodes according to a theme.

CBS decided to air the throwback episodes because both soap operas ran out of original programming on April 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 11 – Lake Como Fashion Show

This vintage episode will put a smile on many longtime B&B fans’ faces. The larger-than-life Sally and Lauren will team up against the Forresters when they plan to crash the fashion show in Lake Como. They would like nothing better than to see Forrester Creations fall and plot to make it happen.

In the meantime, Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) will fret about what they think will be the last Forrester Spring Collection. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) also tries to allay Ridge Forrester’s (then – Ronn Moss) fears about the fashion show.

However, Sally will fume when the fashion show goes from a disastrous mess to one of the most triumphant shows to date.

This episode was shot on location at the Villa d’Este on Lake Como and originally aired on October 29, 1997.

RT to honor the original Sally Spectra and visit our Facebook page to see a new gallery in her memory! https://t.co/TgonQvPL2U @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/VBrSUULEWj — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) February 5, 2017

Tuesday, May 12 – Aspen Fashion Week

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wants to push Hope over the edge and sets the paparazzi on her. The press stalk her and call her a fraud and a homewrecker.

In the meantime, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will reminisce about what Aspen means to them.

This episode was initially shown on April 27, 2012.

Wednesday, May 13 – Quinn Models The Showstopper

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) encourages a nervous Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) to go ahead with their plan.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stops by the Forrester mansion to thank Eric for a favor. He invites her to watch the fashion show with him.

In the meantime, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) plots to sabotage Quinn’s showstopping performance.

The episode originally aired on November 11, 2016.

Thursday, May 14 – Steffy Models In Australia Before Her Wedding

Not even her wedding stopped Steffy from modeling in the Forrester Creations’ photoshoot with her cousin Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer).

Liam and a heartbroken Bill prep for the wedding, while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) must decide if she will betray Thomas Forrester (then – Pierson Fode) by stealing the Forrester designs.

The episode was shot on location in front of the Sydney Opera House, Australia and it first aired on March 21. 2017.

Friday, May 15 – Spectra Building At Stake

Sally and her team are hard at work preparing for the Spectra Fashion Show. They know that the stakes are high since they could lose the Spectra building and the fashion house’s future. However, Sally stole the designs from Forrester Creations.

The episode dates back to April 14, 2017.