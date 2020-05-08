‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Dyes His Hair Red, Katie Maloney Calls Him ‘Hot’ Archie From ‘Riverdale’

The Bravo star debuts a red hot new look on Instagram.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz dyed his hair red to get over the quarantine blues. The TomTom co-owner had an in-home hair coloring session courtesy of his wife, Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

In a video shared to the Vanderpump Rules veteran’s Instagram story, Schwartz, 37, is seen shaking up a bottle of red hair dye with his natural brown hair still intact. In the next clip, Schwartz and his wife are seen in a mirror and his hair color is a dark auburn shade, per photos captured by Bravo.com.

Katie later addressed the hair coloring session on her Instagram story, where she compared her husband of nearly four years to a classic comic book character turned TV star.

“I dyed Tom’s hair and now he looks like Archie from Riverdale,” Katie said. The former SURver also told her husband that she thinks he looks “hot” with his new hair color.

On his own story, Schwartz shared the reaction of one of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Captioning a photo of his new hair, Schwartz wrote, “[Beau Clark] told me I look like a woman who rediscovered her sexuality and he’s right.”

Of course, now is the time for Schwartz to experiment with wild hair looks. With shelter-in-place orders still in effect in southern California due to the health pandemic, his bar-restaurant TomTom is temporarily shuttered so he has a bit more free time to work on his look.

It’s also no surprise that Schwartz enlisted his wife Katie’s help for his new ‘do. In a previous interview with DuJour, Katie talked about how she loves to change things up with hair care and other products.

“Some people express themselves through their clothing, art, or music, and I do it through makeup and hair,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “It’s never about masking anything; it’s about enhancing what you have.”

Schwartz isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star who’s sporting a new look during the coronavirus quarantine. While his wife Katie didn’t dye her hair, she sported a cute hairdo with braids as she worked on her man’s new red color. Katie also recently lost 20 pounds after changing her eating habits.

In addition, with no access to hair salons during the health pandemic, longtime pal Stassi Schroeder has embraced her natural dark roots, and Schwartz TomTom partner Tom Sandoval has ditched the clean-cut look and let his facial hair grow in, as seen in recent photos posted to social media.